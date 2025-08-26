Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.78 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.52 ($0.10). Zanaga Iron Ore shares last traded at GBX 7.90 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,355,992 shares changing hands.

Zanaga Iron Ore Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of £65.44 million, a PE ratio of -18,207.11 and a beta of 2.44.

About Zanaga Iron Ore

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

