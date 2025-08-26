Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.78 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.52 ($0.10). Zanaga Iron Ore shares last traded at GBX 7.90 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,355,992 shares changing hands.
Zanaga Iron Ore Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of £65.44 million, a PE ratio of -18,207.11 and a beta of 2.44.
About Zanaga Iron Ore
Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zanaga Iron Ore
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Biotech Catalysts Present Major Opportunity
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be This Low
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Why Sprouts Farmers Market is Buying $1 Billion of Its Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Zanaga Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zanaga Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.