Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ZNTL Holdings Lifted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 139.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,248 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.17% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZNTL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 153.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 92,234 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $807,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 98,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 361,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZNTL shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

