Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,593 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation N.A. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZION. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Argus upgraded Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.78.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Performance

ZION stock opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.27. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.91%.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.