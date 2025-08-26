ZJK Industrial (NASDAQ:ZJK) & Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Financial Review

ZJK Industrial (NASDAQ:ZJK – Get Free Report) and Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ZJK Industrial and Ingersoll Rand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ZJK Industrial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZJK Industrial N/A N/A N/A Ingersoll Rand 7.10% 12.12% 6.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of Ingersoll Rand shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ingersoll Rand shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZJK Industrial $37.81 million 5.60 N/A N/A N/A Ingersoll Rand $7.24 billion 4.38 $838.60 million $1.28 62.30

This table compares ZJK Industrial and Ingersoll Rand”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ingersoll Rand has higher revenue and earnings than ZJK Industrial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZJK Industrial and Ingersoll Rand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZJK Industrial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ingersoll Rand 0 7 6 0 2.46

Ingersoll Rand has a consensus price target of $97.75, suggesting a potential upside of 22.59%. Given Ingersoll Rand’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ingersoll Rand is more favorable than ZJK Industrial.

Summary

Ingersoll Rand beats ZJK Industrial on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZJK Industrial

(Get Free Report)

ZJK Industrial Co. Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specialized in manufacturing and sale of precision fasteners, structural parts and other precision metal parts products applied in a variety of industries, including intelligent electronic equipment, new energy vehicles, aerospace, energy storage systems and liquid cooling systems used in artificial intelligence supercomputers. ZJK Industrial Co. Ltd. is based in Shenzhen, China.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc. The Precision and Science Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and markets diaphragm, piston, water-powered, peristaltic, gear, vane, progressive cavity, and syringe pumps; and gas boosters, hydrogen compression systems, automated liquid handling systems, odorant injection systems, controls, software, and other related components and accessories for liquid and gas dosing, transfer, dispensing, compression, sampling, pressure management, and flow control in specialized or critical applications under the Air Dimensions, Albin, ARO, Dosatron, Haskel, Ingersoll Rand, LMI, Maximus, Milton Roy, MP, Oberdorfer, Seepex, Thomas, Welch, Williams, YZ, and Zinnser Analytic brand names. This segment's products are used in medical, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, water and wastewater, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, agriculture, and other markets. It sells through an integrated network of direct sales representatives and independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Ingersoll Rand Inc. in March 2020. Ingersoll Rand Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for ZJK Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZJK Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.