1,016 Shares in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. $FFIN Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $44.66.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 31.01%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIN. Hovde Group increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.02 per share, for a total transaction of $180,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 108,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,662.16. This trade represents a 4.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $210,839 in the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

