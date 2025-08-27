10,935 Shares in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 15,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.40. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $64.12.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $178,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,423.91. The trade was a 13.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

