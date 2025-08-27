11,888 Shares in Malibu Boats, Inc. $MBUU Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 2,154.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 518.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.79 million, a P/E ratio of -93.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $47.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

