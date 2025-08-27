16,500 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMP Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSMP. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,359,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $988,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 271,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 29,572 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 94,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 27,476 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.0491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

