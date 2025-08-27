16,801 Shares in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIK. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter worth about $3,206,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Viking by 134,156.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 67,078 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Viking by 2,135.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Viking by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 33,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Viking in the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking alerts:

Viking Trading Up 2.8%

Viking stock opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.40. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Viking had a net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 374.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Viking from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Viking from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Viking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Viking from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Viking

Viking Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.