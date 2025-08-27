17,100 Shares in Varex Imaging $VREX Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 960.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.68. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $16.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.32 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. Varex Imaging has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.100-0.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

VREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

