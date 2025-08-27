17,896 Shares in Dorian LPG Ltd. $LPG Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at $1,720,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at $698,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 12,429 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LPG opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.34). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company had revenue of $84.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dorian LPG from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

