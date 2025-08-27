19,690 Shares in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF $ARKG Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 961,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,639,000 after purchasing an additional 829,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 783,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after buying an additional 92,444 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 37,970 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 181,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $31.16.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.