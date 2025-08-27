26,210 Shares in Stitch Fix, Inc. $SFIX Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $99,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 32.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Aufderhaar sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $104,743.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 937,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,423.80. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 151,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,328,467 shares of company stock valued at $11,261,260 in the last 90 days. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $682.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.01. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $6.99.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

