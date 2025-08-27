34,512 Shares in Portillo’s Inc. $PTLO Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 34,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTLO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Portillo’s by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,102,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after buying an additional 641,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Portillo’s by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.
Portillo’s Trading Up 1.0%
Shares of Portillo’s stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Portillo’s Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $535.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTLO. Stephens reduced their target price on Portillo’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Portillo’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, General Counsel Kelly M. Kaiser bought 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $207,360.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 68,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,041.60. This represents a 65.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 130,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 130,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,320. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 210,570 shares of company stock worth $1,614,474. 6.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Portillo’s Profile
Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.
