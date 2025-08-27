34,512 Shares in Portillo’s Inc. $PTLO Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 34,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTLO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Portillo’s by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,102,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after buying an additional 641,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Portillo’s by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Portillo’s stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Portillo’s Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $535.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 4.19%.The company had revenue of $188.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Portillo’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTLO. Stephens reduced their target price on Portillo’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Portillo’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other news, General Counsel Kelly M. Kaiser bought 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $207,360.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 68,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,041.60. This represents a 65.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 130,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 130,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,320. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 210,570 shares of company stock worth $1,614,474. 6.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

