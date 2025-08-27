39,817 Shares in Xometry, Inc. $XMTR Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Xometry as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Xometry by 825.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Xometry by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Xometry during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on XMTR. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Xometry from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.
Xometry Stock Up 0.6%
NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $49.61. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 10.20%.The business had revenue of $162.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Xometry has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Xometry
In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 9,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $302,263.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,908.78. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.
Xometry Profile
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
