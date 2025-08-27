39,817 Shares in Xometry, Inc. $XMTR Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Xometry as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Xometry by 825.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Xometry by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Xometry during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xometry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on XMTR. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Xometry from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Xometry Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $49.61. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 10.20%.The business had revenue of $162.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Xometry has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Xometry

In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 9,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $302,263.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,908.78. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Profile

(Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.