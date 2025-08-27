4,015 Shares in UL Solutions Inc. $ULS Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in UL Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in UL Solutions during the first quarter valued at $417,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

UL Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ULS opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. UL Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.44.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

UL Solutions ( NYSE:ULS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.55 million. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 11.08%.UL Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. UL Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on UL Solutions from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UL Solutions

UL Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.