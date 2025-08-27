5,936 Shares in Invesco Building & Construction ETF $PKB Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKB. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PKB opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $59.89 and a twelve month high of $92.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.52.

About Invesco Building & Construction ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

