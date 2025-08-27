7,562 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ Acquired by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $644,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,037,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,926,000 after purchasing an additional 96,324 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $104.61 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.