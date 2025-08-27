7,594 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF $XSVM Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XSVM. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,226.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 282,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $61.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $609.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.