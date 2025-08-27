8,147 Shares in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF $DBND Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $496,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DBND opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $47.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Profile

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

