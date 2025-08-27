Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at $76,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $96.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average is $85.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.54. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 42.32% and a net margin of 10.60%.Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

