Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AGIO Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,301,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 122,184 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.97% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $67,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $49,290,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $9,084,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 935,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,732,000 after purchasing an additional 265,637 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 386,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 260,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $8,215,000.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider James William Burns sold 2,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $93,878.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,921. This trade represents a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $627,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 105,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,149.54. The trade was a 15.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,141 in the last three months. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $62.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 1,590.42%. Analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Articles

