American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 24,934 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. $SBSI

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,188 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,934 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBSI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $939.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.68. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.30.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

