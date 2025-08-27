American Century Companies Inc. Has $10.55 Million Stock Position in Acco Brands Corporation $ACCO

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,517,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 449,358 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Acco Brands were worth $10,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acco Brands by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acco Brands by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Acco Brands by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 22,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Acco Brands by 18.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Acco Brands during the first quarter worth $132,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acco Brands alerts:

Acco Brands Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Acco Brands stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. Acco Brands Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $6.43.

Acco Brands Announces Dividend

Acco Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $394.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.81 million. Acco Brands had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Acco Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.900 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.210-0.240 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Acco Brands Corporation will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Acco Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Acco Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Acco Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acco Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acco Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

View Our Latest Report on Acco Brands

Acco Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acco Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acco Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.