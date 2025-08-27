American Century Companies Inc. Has $11.09 Million Position in M&T Bank Corporation $MTB

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $11,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTB opened at $200.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.51. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.44%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,806.40. This represents a 22.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Jr. Ledgett sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.48, for a total value of $252,181.96. Following the sale, the director owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,899.88. This represents a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,964,196. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTB. DA Davidson boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price objective on M&T Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.88.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

