American Century Companies Inc. Has $8.68 Million Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet Company $CENT

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,590 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4,556.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $249,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 377,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,091,351.32. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $114,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,219.52. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.56. Central Garden & Pet Company has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.22. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%.The company had revenue of $960.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Central Garden & Pet’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

