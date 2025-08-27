American Century Companies Inc. Has $8.83 Million Holdings in Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR $GPCR

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 510,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,415 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 1,448.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 673.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3%

Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $45.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of -1.89.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

