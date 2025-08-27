American Century Companies Inc. Has $8.99 Million Holdings in Titan International, Inc. $TWI

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,373 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Titan International were worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Titan International by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Titan International by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan International Stock Down 1.8%

Titan International stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at Titan International

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $460.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.84 million. Titan International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 45,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,350.24. This trade represents a 35.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard M. Cashin, Jr. sold 212,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $2,196,195.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 176,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,606.74. The trade was a 54.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,348 shares of company stock worth $3,086,520 over the last three months. 32.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Titan International in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Titan International from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

