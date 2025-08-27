American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Docebo Inc. $DCBO

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Docebo were worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the first quarter worth about $263,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Docebo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DCBO shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Docebo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Docebo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Docebo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Docebo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

Docebo Stock Performance

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.54 million, a P/E ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.48. Docebo Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41.

Docebo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.