American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 100,487 Shares of Toro Company (The) $TTC

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 324.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,487 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 38,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Toro by 39.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,654,000 after buying an additional 434,257 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Toro in the first quarter worth $1,405,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Toro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 78,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 93.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 93,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 45,230 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Northland Capmk downgraded Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Longbow Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Toro Stock Performance

TTC stock opened at $81.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.56. Toro Company has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Toro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,749.54. This trade represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $356,740.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,930.22. This represents a 12.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

