American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 98,965 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. $KE

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 588,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 98,965 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 3,256.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of KE stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.20. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $699.95 million, a P/E ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $380.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.19 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.14%. Kimball Electronics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

KE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Kimball Electronics from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.