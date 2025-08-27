Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.6154.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Promus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE APH opened at $110.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $112.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.21.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.29%.
Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.
