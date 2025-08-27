Analysts Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Target Price at $88.25

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

NYSE:DD opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.45. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -348.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,664,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,269,289,000 after buying an additional 769,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,363,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,585,000 after buying an additional 842,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,782,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,487,000 after buying an additional 496,691 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $531,037,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,931,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after buying an additional 690,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

