Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) Stock Price Up 2.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 22,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 45,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Anghami Trading Up 2.6%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anghami stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Anghami worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

