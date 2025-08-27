B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Shares Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $13.73. 13,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 30,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

