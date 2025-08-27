BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Position in F.N.B. Corporation $FNB

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,542 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
F.N.B. Stock Up 0.6%
FNB stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. F.N.B. Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94.
F.N.B. Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on FNB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective (up from $16.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.
F.N.B. Company Profile
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
