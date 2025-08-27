BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys Shares of 2,181 Immunovant, Inc. $IMVT

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Immunovant by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Immunovant by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 147,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Immunovant by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Immunovant by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In related news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $50,910.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 204,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,279.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Geffner sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $43,287.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 221,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,123.75. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,869 shares of company stock valued at $140,384 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on IMVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Immunovant to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Immunovant from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Immunovant from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Immunovant from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

