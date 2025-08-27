BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. $GBCI

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GBCI. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 114.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 252.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 8.9% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lee Kenneth Groom sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $35,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,252.32. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GBCI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 68.75%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

See Also

