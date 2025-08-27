BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $35,000 in Valley National Bancorp $VLY

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,100,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 444,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 230.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 103,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

VLY opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $495.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

