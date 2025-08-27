BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $36,000 in Intapp, Inc. $INTA

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 27.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 74.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Intapp to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intapp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intapp from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intapp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of INTA opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -187.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.73. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Intapp has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intapp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Intapp news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,922.25. This trade represents a 21.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $120,796.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 48,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,442.20. This represents a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,649 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,079. 13.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intapp Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

