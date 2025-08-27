BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New $35,000 Investment in Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 44.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,416,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,303,000 after buying an additional 1,972,918 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,988,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,422,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,469,000 after buying an additional 518,255 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,846,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 716,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,675,000 after buying an additional 366,622 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $121.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

See Also

