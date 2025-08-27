BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RYTM

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $71,038,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,309,000 after buying an additional 621,432 shares during the last quarter. Stempoint Capital LP boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 208,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 166,748 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $8,397,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $7,803,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.57.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 4,188 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $419,093.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,509 shares in the company, valued at $851,495.63. This trade represents a 32.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 1,500 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,590. This represents a 61.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,977,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RYTM opened at $101.20 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.04.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 117.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,831.43%. The company had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

