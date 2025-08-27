BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases Shares of 216 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 785.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 80,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE AMG opened at $226.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.22 and a 52 week high of $226.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.13. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Cowen raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

