BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,147 Shares of TPG Inc. $TPG

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in TPG were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of TPG by 69.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,693,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369,618 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at about $86,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,303,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,254,000 after buying an additional 1,037,225 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,243,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,001,000 after buying an additional 898,943 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,184,000 after buying an additional 604,434 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TPG alerts:

Insider Transactions at TPG

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,796 shares of TPG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $101,150.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,570.24. This trade represents a 9.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 76.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPG shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TPG from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TPG from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TPG from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TPG from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TPG from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TPG

TPG Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of TPG stock opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. TPG Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. TPG had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $495.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. TPG’s payout ratio is -1,242.11%.

About TPG

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.