BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $35,000 Position in LendingClub Corporation $LC

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LC. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 71.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 115.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 308,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 165,069 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 36.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,167,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,057 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 371,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $68,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,283,175 shares in the company, valued at $16,655,611.50. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Labenne sold 17,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $298,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 178,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,548.15. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,955 shares of company stock worth $545,648. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LendingClub Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. LendingClub Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 2.46.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. LendingClub had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 8.36%.The firm had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens began coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $15.50 price objective on LendingClub and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LC

About LendingClub

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.