Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. $TAK

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 85.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.22. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Takeda Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.360 EPS. Research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

