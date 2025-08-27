Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires New Stake in Vestis Corporation $VSTS

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 93,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Vestis by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vestis by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Vestis by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Vestis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vestis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vestis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vestis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.13.

Vestis Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:VSTS opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Vestis Corporation has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $597.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vestis had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $673.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vestis Corporation will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.