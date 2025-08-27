Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 17,815 Diodes Incorporated $DIOD

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Diodes in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Diodes to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $70.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 4.59%.The business had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Diodes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

