Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys New Position in Vontier Corporation $VNT

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $1,430,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,260,000 after purchasing an additional 75,775 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

VNT stock opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. Vontier Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Vontier had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The business had revenue of $773.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vontier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

