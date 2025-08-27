Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys Shares of 24,276 Kennametal Inc. $KMT

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 107.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 93.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth $64,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kennametal from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kennametal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE:KMT opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $32.18.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $516.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.52 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

